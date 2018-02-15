Pricey's Dissembling on the Governor's Slush Fund Maneuver

Local democratic socialist activists tend to regard Pricey Harrison as a very conscientious legislator. Her ideologically dogmatic progressivism/ socialism also tends to be quite agreeable to them. They are therefore quite willing to overlook the fact that she hardly ever steps foot inside her district; and apparently does not even truly reside here in Greensboro.

Pricey created a bit of a stir in Raleigh last week. Governor Cooper had just engineered the deal whereby a multi-million dollar slush fund was pledged to the governor's office in exchange for a gas pipeline permit. The Republicans in Raleigh quickly took action to wrest away control of the slush fund legislatively. (The Daily Haymaker rightfully stated that the money should be returned to the pipeline owners. But that was apparently unimaginable to the Republican "conservatives" in Raleigh.)

Then the Civitas Institute filed an ethics complaint against Governor Cooper. But expecting Cooper to exhibit ethical behavior is probably a bit of a stretch.

Our own Pricey Harrison had created a huge problem for the governor last week when she openly admitted that the pipeline permit was granted with one particular condition-- that the slush fund be turned over.

Now, however, Pricey is dissembling. She is disavowing her previous remarks, as reported by the Raleigh News and Observer, and now claims that the pipeline permit and the slush fund were completely separate. Of course, this is pure, unadulterated hogwash. Why would the pipeline owners agree to such a huge payment to the governor if they were not applying for and receiving a permit?

Interestingly, our local mainstream media have been extremely quiet about Pricey's role. Hey, she is one of us.

Raleigh is the mythical place where extortion is not truly extortion, and where all the socialists are above average.