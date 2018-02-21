North Carolina post-Billy Graham

The news of Billy Graham's passing was poignant but not unexpected. This was North Carolina most consequential, fruitful citizen. He was what many people would have most closely associated with our state. In fact, for many years, his goodness and moral leadership and witness had become almost synonymous with what many people would expect of a place like North Carolina.

His greatness is not something he would have pronounced, because he was at once humble and God-centered. But he was, indeed, a great evangelist and leader.

North Carolina has entered a darker time. It has become more like the rest of the country than it used to be. And as the country has turned away from God, toward darkness and in utter rebellion against Him, so has North Carolina. Many people reject actively practicing their faith. Among those who do, some are following false teachers within liberal mainline Protestantism or contemporary Judaism; or are otherwise embracing various heresies and apostasies. The net effect is that we now have a post-Christian culture... even in North Carolina.

This is fairly remarkable because North Carolina used to have a vibrant culture that was overwhelmingly Christian.

The state's people are inevitably influenced by profoundly corrupt media messaging and imagery. This has had profound consequences. Some of the darkest forces in our country control our judiciary which brazenly writes some of our most consequential laws, thereby setting a tone that rejects the natural law that God laid down, and that is expressed in the plain writing of the Constitution. These forces assure that the people of North Carolina do not enjoy democracy on many critical matters, regardless of whatever protestations are offered to the contrary.

We have also had atrocious political leadership for many years.

Billy Graham was a spectacular success from the standpoint of reaching huge numbers of people for Christ. The Christian culture in North Carolina that he exemplified, however, has eroded as forces of darkness and evil triumph with wider swaths of the population.

I recommend a trip to the Billy Graham Museum in Charlotte to revisit and reorient to what this great man achieved, and all he represented.

Our task to restore a vibrant, authentic Christian culture in North Carolina requires revival, and a spiritual reawakening among its peoples. It requires that we each make a difference in our own domain, in our own families.

But revitalizing this latent Christian culture also means that we must, in the words of the late, great Sam Francis, "dethrone the dominant authorities that threaten it". Yet these are still in control, regardless of whomever might hold the White House, Congress or the General Assembly at the present time.