Investigation of UNC Faculty Threatening Criminal Activity Needed

It almost seems surreal. It has been reported that a group of UNC-Chapel Hill faculty have threatened to remove physically the "Silent Sam" statue on campus. Doing so would undoubtedly be in violation of the law. But in spite of this, they proceeded to virtue signal as they announced their intentions.

Of course, after the criminal justice system had carelessly and negligently exculpated the crowd that damaged and removed a monument in Durham, other parties inevitably will become emboldened. That was, in fact, probably the main reason those within the criminal justice system were so capricious. They got the outcome they wanted politically.

But the group of apparent faculty members at UNC has now backpedaled a bit after they learned that Chancellor Carol Folt is asking the state Historical Commission to allow the statue to be moved.

Because the original letter was anonymous, it is not possible to know whether these were truly UNC faculty members. However, the entire matter merits a criminal investigation. It must be regarded as a major problem when people threaten and conspire to break the law when they do not get their way politically. This is particularly problematic when the violators are our employees, and are getting paid with taxpayer dollars.

University faculty members enjoy a position of unique privilege, and ought to be good role models for students-- not outlaws.

When faculty behave in this manner, it is an affront to many of the good people of this state who pay their salaries and generous benefits, and provide their cushy positions. If they were truly behind this letter, they need to be held accountable.

The Republican-controlled UNC Board of Governors ought to direct that such an investigation take place, and see it through to completion. Now that we have Republicans controlling the system, we ought to be able to expect that situations such as this will be handled appropriately.

Right?