« Focus on Sensationalized Gun Murders, Ignore MANY More Murders of Unborn Babies | Main

02/24/2018

Grimsley High School Gun Protest Walkout Reveals Absence of Adult Leadership, Supervision

Hundreds of Grimsley High School students in Greensboro reportedly walked out of their classes yesterday morning to protest gun rights in the wake of the mass murder in Florida.

How could this happen? Are not high school students expected to be in their classes?

Fox8 provides a clue:

Grimsley Principal Johncarlos Miller said it was the student’s “First Amendment Right” to peacefully protest.

Here is what he said elsewhere:

"It was an inspiring thing for me as a Principal to see my students come together in one concerted effort to speak about those things that were important to them," said Johncarlos Miller, the Grimsley Principal...

When the administration heard about it -- they decided to stand behind their students.

"It's not okay for parents to send their kids to school, and something like Florida happen -- and our Students recognize that," said Miller.

Yes, Mr. Johncarlos. The students have a right to protest-- on their own time.

But when they are responsible for being in the classroom, it is not their own time. It is their job-- their obligation-- to be in school.

To assure they are in school, because they are kids, they need adult leadership. That means they need parents-- but they also need teachers and school administrators and school board members. These are the people who are supposed to stand up and tell kids that it is their obligation and responsibility to be in class-- not jumping aboard lefty political bandwagons during school time. And if the kids do not remain in class, they need to be held accountable with disciplinary action consistent with reasonable policy.

Do kids have the right to be absent from the classroom for any reason they see fit? If they are not in class, are they not held accountable?

Guilford County Schools students apparently do not have adult leadership guiding them. This is a downright shame, because so many of these kids need proper guidance and direction, and taxpayers plow so much money into these schools.

Parents ought to be outraged. But I suspect many of the parents of these kids are nearly as bad as the school leadership.

I think the Guilford County Commissioners ought to express grave misgivings about what was allowed to happen at Grimsley High School; and perhaps should engage in discussions with the school board about adjustments in funding in view of the fact that adult leadership is absent.

Posted at 10:03 AM |

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

About

Subscribe to this blog's feed

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad