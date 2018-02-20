Dear Nancy's Misgivings About Gun Shows at the Coliseum

We are all supposed to regard the Greensboro Coliseum at our local crown jewel. We are all supposed to nod obediently whenever Matt Brown presents his latest empire-building proposal before the city council.

In any event, one of the discordant realities about politically virtuous Greensboro is that its coliseum regularly hosts gun shows; and in fact has been hosting them for many years. Former Republican-turned independent-turned-democratic-socialist Mayor Nancy Vaughan, with her moistened finger ever assessing the political winds, now is apparently calling into question the entire idea.

The most recent media/left drumbeat, of course, is against guns. The corrupt media has decided it is going to take the gun story and run with it in order to capitalize politically on the tragic events in Lakeland, Florida. And thus dear Nancy has suddenly discovered a problem to fix.

To bar gun shows from the coliseum would be entirely consistent with the city of Greensboro and its political culture, which actively strives to distance itself from the traditions and legacy of the southern United States. That might seem unusual; but for those of us who have lived in Greensboro for a long while, it is no surprise. Greensboro regards itself as being superior to much of the rest of the south because it regards its own politics as inherently and virtuously progressive. Barring gun shows is the logical next step on its journey.

Guns are bad; and therefore selling guns is bad, and the people who buy guns are bad. That is the higher order reasoning being employed.

Of course, this move would negatively impact the coliseum's balance sheet. But the deficits run up by the complex have hardly ever mattered to anyone within the city's governing structure anyway.

Marxism-- both economic and cultural-- requires a certain amount of shamelessness in order to be evangelized effectively. Its adherents understand that disarming the population would be very helpful to achieve their goals. There is no shortage of this kind of mindset in the Melvin Municipal Building. Nancy Vaughan is emulating Hitler who, of course, wanted to rid his population of its guns, and who also espoused a certain variant of Marxism.

Addendum: 46 firearms were stolen overnight at the gun show a couple of weeks ago. The city failed to maintain adequate security. Dear Nancy has some explaining to do. (Hat tip: GS)