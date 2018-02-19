Cooper's Arrogant Condescension: Would Amazon Be a Mistake for North Carolina?

Last week, we learned that Governor Cooper had made a special pitch to Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, and in the process threw overboard those who differ from his progressive/socialist point of view.

WRAL reported that Cooper wrote the following:

Like every family with an embarrassing uncle or two, we have a few politicians who want it to be 1957 instead 2017 (sic).

Ana Michaels at Liberty Headlines subsequently pointed out that Cooper was effectively throwing overboard a sizable portion of the state's population in order to appeal to Bezos. Let's set aside the fact that this was a profoundly arrogant, condescending remark Cooper made at the expense of the people of the state of North Carolina.

Michaels also quoted the Rev. Mark Creech of the Christian Action League who has raised red flags about Amazon, suggesting it will try to force the LGBT agenda upon us to an even greater extent than it already has been. Creech is probably quite correct in this regard.

I think that a huge headquarters for Amazon in Raleigh or Charlotte would have the potential to shift the state's political and cultural orientation significantly further leftward. Remember that Bezos has used the Washington Post to achieve his political goals. As a very large employer, he would have an enormous amount of clout with state leaders. He will want to import large numbers of foreign citizens to work and lead in North Carolina under various visa programs to keep his costs down. The best jobs will be filled with a mixture of Americans and foreign transplants-- primarily from Communist China and India. These will not be jobs primarily for American college graduates. And there will be no mystery as to how these folks will vote overall once they are eligible.

But there will also be a nefarious influence on other cultural issues. It is now almost possible, for instance, to get high on marijuana in Seattle just by inhaling the ambient air in various locations where the smoke is particularly concentrated. Did Amazon's presence make it more likely that pot would be legalized there? If so, it trashed an entire state.

Cooper will likely put together a huge incentive package for Bezos. If he came up with $1.5 billion for Toyota/Mazda in the Triad, we can scarcely imagine what it would be for Amazon.

But I think we might be better off without them.