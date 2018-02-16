A Fascinating Set of Ground Rules for a Primary Challenger

We learn from the Daily Haymaker about Charlene High who is mounting a primary challenge against an establishment GOP state House member elsewhere in the state.

Ms. High has made a pledge that is truly intriguing. She promises that, for every vote she would take as a state legislator, the legislation would have to pass a set of four screening questions in order for her to vote in favor. She apparently calls it the "Core Four". Here they are:

1. Does this legislation match up with my Christian values?

2. Does this legislation pass Constitutional muster?

3. Is this a core function of Government that is necessary and affordable?

4. Will this legislation promote free markets and limited government?

This is truly praiseworthy. She has neatly encapsulated, in just a few words, what every legislator ought to require when they consider voting on a bill.

I think about all the legislators from this region in Washington and Raleigh who represent themselves as being conservative. I even think about our local elected officials. How many of them truly adhere to this kind of framework in a consistent manner? I cannot think of even a single one. Perhaps Ted Budd is the closest. But many do not even remotely approach this standard.

I do not know whether Ms. High is the real deal, or if she is the characteristic GOP fraudster. She has shared, however, a screening tool that every elected official ought to keep readily handy.