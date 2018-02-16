« Pricey's Dissembling on the Governor's Slush Fund Maneuver | Main

02/16/2018

A Fascinating Set of Ground Rules for a Primary Challenger

We learn from the Daily Haymaker about Charlene High who is mounting a primary challenge against an establishment GOP state House member elsewhere in the state.

Ms. High has made a pledge that is truly intriguing. She promises that, for every vote she would take as a state legislator, the legislation would have to pass a set of four screening questions in order for her to vote in favor. She apparently calls it the "Core Four". Here they are:

1. Does this legislation match up with my Christian values?
2. Does this legislation pass Constitutional muster?
3. Is this a core function of Government that is necessary and affordable?
4. Will this legislation promote free markets and limited government?

This is truly praiseworthy. She has neatly encapsulated, in just a few words, what every legislator ought to require when they consider voting on a bill.

I think about all the legislators from this region in Washington and Raleigh who represent themselves as being conservative. I even think about our local elected officials. How many of them truly adhere to this kind of framework in a consistent manner? I cannot think of even a single one. Perhaps Ted Budd is the closest. But many do not even remotely approach this standard.

I do not know whether Ms. High is the real deal, or if she is the characteristic GOP fraudster. She has shared, however, a screening tool that every elected official ought to keep readily handy.

Posted at 09:17 PM |

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

About

Subscribe to this blog's feed

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad