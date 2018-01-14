Beware Economic Refugees in Southern States that Previously Voted Republican

One of the risks that seems to be developing is that a number of states in the southern half of the United States that often vote Republican are receiving-- or might be receiving-- large numbers of economic refugees from other parts of the country. This could potentially turn some red or purple states blue.

Consider the following:

Florida: It has been reported that almost 300,000 Puerto Rico residents have relocated to Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria which devastated that island. It seems unlikely that many of them will return. It also seems unlikely that they will vote Republican. This could tilt the electoral balance in that swing state in a critical manner.

High tax states : The Republicans' tax reform plan limiting the deductibility of state and local taxes might spur many in high tax states to flee for states with lower combined income and property taxes. North Carolina and other southern states are likely places they might choose. When I visited New York over the Christmas holidays, it was a topic at the forefront of conversation, with many stating they were ready to leave.

Insane new family leave law in New York: The state of New York is implementing now for the first time a law that requires businesses to offer up to eight weeks of paid family leave. This might lead some employers previously teetering on the edge of deciding to relocate elsewhere to actually take the plunge. That decision would be entirely understandable; but it has the potential to inflate the number of democratic socialist voters in southern states.

Ongoing California diaspora to Texas: Many California residents have been fleeing for years because of the loss of economic freedom, the profligate spending and the "Mexification" taking place. Many of them have been relocating to Texas. This, combined with illegal immigration, directly threatens Texas' status as a GOP stronghold. As noted above, the new tax law might exacerbate this trend even further.

Many native southerners justifiably are concerned about transplants from other parts of the country bringing their politics with them. That inevitably happens when migration occurs. The question is what we can do about it.