The Open Borders Agenda

Tom Piatak, Chronicles:

According to Edwin S. Rubenstein, during the Obama years increased “immigration pushed as many as 3.16 million native-born Americans” out of the workforce.

Justin Raimondo:

By valorizing and legitimizing illegal immigration, the open-borders crowd denigrates and devalues the concept of American citizenship and denies its necessary connection to a sense of place. This isn’t just an ideological concept conjured by preening, virtue-signaling academics and their media camarilla. It’s cold political calculation. It’s a key part of the plan, the battering ram the globalist elites will wield to smash the last remnants of our old republic. Are they carrying out their agenda?

Leave the U.S.-Mexican border largely unguarded: check! Establish large colonies of illegals throughout the country: check! Grant illegals drivers’ licenses, establish “sanctuary cities,” and give the “Dreamers” amnesty: check! Agitate for “undocumented voting rights” for local elections under the slogan “No taxation without representation!”: check!