Sykes Reports City Will Face Big Lawsuit if Parking Garage Scheme Proceeds: New Congressional Candidate Enmeshed in Controversy

Randall Kaplan is the key player in one of the parking garage proposals that will cost Greensboro taxpayers tens of millions of dollars. One of the properties being envisioned for condemnation by the city includes an access point that one or more local businesses count upon as essential for their operations.

Jeff Sykes reports:

Cone Denim’s landlord, N Club LLC, owns an easement across an existing surface lot that gives tour busses and artists convenient access to the rear of the venue, first opened a little more than three years ago when Dave Chappelle performed two shows there in November 2014.

Cone Denim’s agreement with LiveNation requires secure access to the rear of the venue and allows performers to park bus/trailer combos as long as 75 feet in close proximity to the back entrance...

In a lengthy note sent to city officials on Thursday afternoon, Rosabbi outlined CDEC’s possible financial loss if the facility were closed. A source with knowledge of the negotiations believes that if the city approves the Feb. 1 parking deck proposal on Dec. 19 that a lawsuit would be filed very quickly. The source estimated the possible damages in that lawsuit at $5-6 million.

Rossabi listed CDEC’s investment at $3.2 million in property, about $700,000 in upgrades and equipment, and the open-ended “loss of business income that we anticipate from the proposed Westin development.”

It will be very interesting to see how the News and Record reports this story. Its property for sale is in very close proximity to this particular site.

The parking garage is planned in conjunction with a Westin hotel Kaplan hopes to bring to the site. There is no objectively verifiable increased need for increased hotel space downtown or in the city of Greensboro. The city's private sector economy contracted dramatically over the last 15 years. Kaplan has repeatedly sought some type of governmental advantage to make the hotel happen. There was another controversial public episode in connection with this property a number of years ago.

Kaplan is married to Kathy Manning, who announced this week her candidacy for the democratic socialist nomination to challenge Ted Budd for the congressional seat he holds. She is an immigration attorney, and has held a number of positions within the Jewish community. John Hammer reports:

Manning was the first woman to chair the Jewish Federation of North America and has been chair of the Greensboro Jewish Federation and served on the board of B’nai Shalom Day School.

It appears she is very much part of the tradition of contemporary Judaism.

Budd, meanwhile, is likely the most conservative member of the North Carolina congressional delegation.

Kaplan and Manning are part of the democratic socialist establishment; and had previously hosted Bill Clinton at their home for a fundraiser during the most recent presidential campaign season. Manning was a major promoter of the downtown performing arts center effort; and they have been fairly active political donors. They have contributed to the campaigns of Greensboro City Council members.

This particular episode, just like the performing arts center, reeks of crony socialism. Are Greensboro's taxpayers going to be the target of a huge lawsuit because of it?