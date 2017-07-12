Sweet Alma Adams Effectively Voted to Impeach Trump

This week, a vote took place in the US House of Representatives that served as a barometer of an intent to impeach President Trump. A democratic socialist congressman submitted articles of impeachment, and attempted to force a vote. A motion was made to table the resolution he submitted. The motion to table passed overwhelmingly, but 58 voted against it.

Who from North Carolina was among those who effectively voted to impeach Trump? Sweet Alma Adams.

Those of us from Greensboro remember Alma Adams very well. She currently represents the racially gerrymandered 12th Congressional District she inherited from Mel Watt, who had been appointed to a position by Obama.

In case you are wondering, the status of the law, as written by the federal courts, is that the democratic socialists are allowed to write district lines that are racially gerrymandered to suit whatever their purposes may be, but the Republicans are not.

In Greensboro, Adams had served as a state legislator; and also was one of the bosses within a local black PAC-- the Simkins PAC. This PAC had become very well known as one of the key components of our corrupt local machine politics.

When the district lines were re-written in 2016 to appear less racially gerrymandered, Greensboro was written out of the district. Adams had to choose between the power and perquisites of a congressional position versus her putative loyalty to Greensboro and Guilford County. The public appearance was that she had chosen the former, and had moved to Charlotte.

However, Wikipedia reports:

Adams had already filed for a second full term, but announced she would move to Charlotte.[27] She claims a home in Charlotte's Fourth Ward neighborhood owned by Dr. Mary Gaffney,[28] one of her prominent supporters,[29] as her official residence in the district. Both Gaffney and Adams maintain active voter registrations at that address.[30] However, on May 31, WBTV in Charlotte reported that Adams filed campaign finance documents listing her longtime home in Greensboro as her residence, and also spends most weekends in her Greensboro home. The WBTV report also revealed that Adams had scrubbed all references to her service as a local official in Greensboro from her campaign website, though her biography on her campaign's Facebook page still contains references to that service.[31] When a WBTV reporter approached Adams at her home in Greensboro, she backed out of her driveway and drove away and was later found hiding out in her car near the entrance to her neighborhood. When the reporter attempted to confront her, she drove away a second time.[32] While members of Congress are only required to live in the state they represent, it has become a strong convention that they live in or close to the district they represent.

However, with seven Charlotteans splitting the vote, Adams won the primary with 42 percent. This all but assured her of a second full term; due to Mecklenburg County's heavy swing to the Democrats in recent years, the reconfigured 12th is no less Democratic than its predecessor.

She is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.[33]

Her ProgressivePunch lifetime rating based on her voting record is 96.78 percent. However, the state's mainstream media will refrain from identifying her as an extremist for obvious reasons. She gets a pass, but conservatives do not.

If she has been committing a fraud by misrepresenting where she lives, the statewide media has not bird-dogged that issue.

And her vote to impeach Trump was not prominently reported statewide. The effort to impeach, of course, was not based on any substantive high crime or misdemeanor.

You get handled with kid gloves when you fit the right profile.