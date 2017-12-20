Greensboro City Council Actions Reveal Contempt for the Governed

It was a one-two punch last night.

They approved upwards of $60 million to build two parking decks in the downtown area to pay off donors Roy Carroll, Randall Kaplan and Kathy Manning. George House, who is part of the same law firm as Justin Outling, is also a beneficiary.

The city's taxpayers will almost certainly face expensive litigation as a consequence of this action.

But council members also named a contractor to build the Tanger Performing Arts Center, the cost of which has now risen to $85 million. During the early stages of planning, the cost was represented to be tens of millions less than what is being stated today.

Taxpayers are on the hook for $145 million to satiate the pridefulness and venality of the Melderec con Simkins crowd.

Roch Smith had an excellent post yesterday that revealed our city's finances are becoming compromised. He revealed that the city had to offer up the performing arts center as collateral because the city is pursuing limited obligation bonds to fund the project. This type of bond is being pursued at a higher interest rate because of the following:

(The resolution) says that the city cannot issue general obligation bonds for the financing because it has too much general obligation debt and, even if that were paid down, voters would have to approve it and, as the resolution says: “There can be no assurances that the issuance of general obligation bonds to finance and refinance the Project would be approved by the voters.”

There you have it. The city has too much debt to pursue the cheaper bonds, and the voters likely would not approve them anyway. This is a fairly stunning admission that they are proceeding in spite of lacking consent from the governed. I think it is fair to label these actions as contemptuous of the governed.

For many years, city council members and bureaucrats had boasted of the city's impeccable financial condition. But now the house of cards is being revealed.

The city council, comprised primarily of crony socialists, ignored the protests of Democracy Greensboro when it cast these votes. This group espouses a more "pure" version of socialism than many of the council members.

It is outrageous that Roy Carroll, Randall Kaplan, Kathy Manning and George House would seek such large amounts of taxpayer money for their own benefit. But it was up to our city council members to protect the public from their greedy outstretched hands.

Of course, these council members refused to do so even as they reviewed their own campaign finance reports with great satisfaction.