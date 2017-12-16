GOP Tosses Aside Free Speech For Churches, Endorses Using Tax Bill for Welfare Payments and ANWR Drilling

An interesting couple of things happened in conference committee during deliberations regarding the GOP tax bill.

First, the committee decided that the bill would not include the repeal of the notorious Johnson Amendment that bars churches from endorsing candidates or taking actions that are viewed as partisan. This is a rule that has been ignored by churches and synagogues that are part of the religious left-- especially many black churches-- but has placed more conservative/orthodox churches in a stranglehold.

Donald Trump campaigned on the issue of repealing this rule. He mentioned it repeatedly on the campaign trail and promised this change to Christian conservatives, who are supposedly considered to be part of the GOP coalition.

The advantage of having this change made through the tax bill is that only 50 votes would be required for passage. Attempting this through ordinary legislation would require sixty votes, which is nearly unattainable for the Republicans-- particularly when they intentionally surrendered last week a seat that was rightfully theirs.

In any event, it turns out that a democratic socialist senator sought a ruling from the Senate Parliamentarian regarding the issue of including the repeal of the Johnson Amendment in the tax bill. The parliamentarian ruled against it.

Who was the senator who sought this ruling? Ron Wyden of Oregon, who happens to be a Jewish gentleman whose worldview is consistent with that of contemporary Judaism . Kevin MacDonald has taught us that the direction of Jewish political and cultural activism is to enhance their own ethnic self-interest. They apparently consider it to be to their advantage to prevent Christian churches from speaking freely.

The repeal had been included in the House version, but not in the Senate version. The conference committee removed the Johnson Amendment provision even though the conference version of the tax bill includes the opening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling, which has nothing to do with taxes or spending.

Once again, the Republicans appear to be throwing their Christian base overboard. Let's recall some of the other ways they have done this over the last few years:

No tangible response to oppose or resist the Supreme Court with its Obergefell decision that forced same-sex marriage on the entire country Running away from the issue of religious liberty, even to the extent that the GOP repealed HB2 in North Carolina Running away from the issue of homosexuals and transgendered individuals in the military, and the overall LGBT agenda in other contexts Running away from the issue of defunding Planned Parenthood The acts of subterfuge against the candidacy of Judge Roy Moore

The titular head of the national Republican Party-- President Trump-- has clearly stated his desire to repeal the Johnson Amendment. But GOP members of Congress can't seem to make it happen.

Meanwhile, Daniel Horowitz reveals that the enhanced child tax credit that was sought by Marco Rubio and Mike Lee is refundable. That means parents who pay no taxes get a tax refund through the tax credit. This is a form of welfare. It is socialistic redistribution. Both Rubio and Lee had previously endeared themselves to the Tea Parties; and then they advocate this rubbish.

The Republicans in the Senate can seek to have the Senate Parliamentarian overruled on the Johnson Amendment issue. Mike Pence could theoretically overrule the parliamentarian if he presides over the Senate when the tax bill is handled. Let's see if they even try to make this right.