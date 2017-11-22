Total Republican Control of the Federal Government Would Have Been a Rare Opportunity

Let's think about it. The Republicans control the executive, legislative and judicial branches in Washington, at least in theory.

Of course, the Republican majority on the Supreme Court is nearly meaningless because previous presidents have been utterly inattentive to assuring the quality of their nominations.

Control of Congress and the presidency simultaneously is rare for the Republicans during modern times. It happened briefly during the presidency of George W. Bush. But then a fellow named Jim Jeffords from Vermont became one of the most powerful men in Washington. He was a quintessential liberal Northern Republican. The Republicans held the Senate by a precariously narrow margin. The majority leader leaned on Jeffords a bit too forcefully, and he decided to leave the Republican Party and caucus with the democratic socialists.

Observers began to refer to him as "Jumpin' Jim Jeffords".

The Republicans back then had a majority in the Senate, counting the vote of the vice-president, but conservatives did not have a majority. The same situation is true today.

Republicans only enjoy brief moments such as these during which they control the White House and both houses of Congress. And what does Congress do with this opportunity? Virtually nothing thus far.

It appears we will get some kind of tax legislation that will be quite limited from the standpoint of reversing the progressive nature of the income tax system that was so dear to Karl Marx.

And that is about the extent of the work product of Congress thus far this session. There is really no other major legislation being passed.

Activists work many years toward this type of set-up, and wait expectantly for the day it materializes. But when it does, the politicians willfully strike out.

Yes, Trump has done many good things. But most of his executive actions are easily reversible the next time the political pendulum swings.

The opportunities created with control of Congress and the presidency simultaneously are exceedingly rare for the Republicans to enjoy. Is anyone willing to wager that they will yet capitalize upon it to enact a conservative agenda?