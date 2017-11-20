The Franken Mess

Al Franken's persona on the old Saturday Night Live program from the 1980's was that of a smart aleck. But this was a great example of typecasting. He did not have to act, because he was playing himself.

His political baptism was perhaps the release of his book libeling Rush Limbaugh. But when the people of Minnesota ultimately elected Franken to the United States Senate, one could only wonder what they were possibly thinking. He had actually been discussed as a potential presidential candidate for 2020.

A couple of months ago, he showed his tail with actions he took in connection with a couple of Trump's judicial nominees. He abused his "blue slip" privileges in connection with the nomination of David Stras to such an extent that it attracted the attention of the Wall Street Journal.

He also took a potshot at another nominee, Amy Barrett, because she had spoken at events sponsored by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF)-- an outstanding legal group that takes up cases on matters of importance to orthodox Christians related to life, marriage, family and religious liberty. Franken cited the Southern Poverty Law Center's (SPLC) assessment that ADF is a "hate group".

This was a profoundly anti-Christian position for Franken to take.

Franken, of course, is Jewish; and the Southern Poverty Law Center is funded by Jewish donors. The media/left complex tends to treat the SPLC as an authoritative source, and conveniently refuses to point out that it is a highly partisan organization with certain political and cultural objectives.

Now, Franken has been revealed as someone who has engaged in sexual assault around the time he was elected to the Senate.

Certain parties-- especially the media, prominent democratic socialists and establishment Republicans in Washington-- gleefully had castigated Judge Roy Moore and called upon him to drop out of his race. But there are hardly any calls for Franken to resign from the Senate, even though a certain photograph has been circulated widely on the internet for millions to see, and the behavior in question had occurred within the last dozen years.

It's funny how this all works. The Republicans are protecting Franken. The mainstream media is protecting Franken. And we don't even have to discuss what his fellow democratic socialists are doing. That is a given.

The media has finally gotten around to admitting that Bill Clinton should have resigned the presidency. The statute of limitations for media acknowledgment of democratic socialist culpability is approximately twenty years. We can therefore expect they will deal with Franken around the year 2040.

But when your worldview includes such items as cultural relativism and sexual liberationism, it is entirely permissable to pose for a camera, mischievously smiling, while grabbing the breasts of a sleeping woman. Franken obviously thought what he did was quite acceptable. But he criticizes Amy Barrett for speaking before the Alliance Defending Freedom.