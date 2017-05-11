Nibbling at the Edges of the Tax Code

The progressive income tax was one of the major planks in the Communist Manifesto written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.

This past week, the Republican majority in the US House released its long-awaited proposals to revise the U.S. tax code. It does not seek to eliminate the progressive income tax-- not even close. It certainly does not seek to eliminate the income tax entirely.

It does propose a large corporate tax cut that is entirely justified substantively. The media/left complex predictably howls in response because the upper middle income group receives most of the benefits of the revisions. But that is to be expected because they pay most of the taxes. We have heard this song play many times before, like a broken record.

I have my doubts that maximal economic benefits will accrue from the tax cuts because the wealthy will not benefit. This group tends to be a major source of business investment.

There is little-to-no-effort expended to reduce spending in conjunction with the GOP proposal. The mammoth national debt continues to amass. That has become standard operative procedure for GOP legislators.

And Trumpism/Bannonism tends not to emphasize spending cuts and eradication of the progressive income tax. That is one of the downsides of this particular strain of GOP conservatism.

The tax cut plan has some good features, but it leaves the skeleton of the progressive income tax system fully intact. As the pendulum swings from Democrat to Republican and then back to Democrat, many of the effected changes will not survive. We merely nibble at the edges of marginal rates, and tweak other provisions for some apparent advantage... temporarily.

Maybe I'm wrong, but I am not sure that I see many people excited about this proposal. GOP leaders ought to capitalize upon the opportunities associated with having control of both the legislative and executive branches. Instead, Marxism survives in a slightly different form.