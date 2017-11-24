Leftists Will Be a Target If the Marxists Ultimately Prevail

A fascinating YouTube video shows a former KGB officer, Yuri Bezmenov, revealing the long-term strategy for completing the implementation of Marxism or communism in the United States. This strategy includes the "progressive march through the institutions" with which we are exceedingly familiar-- academia, media, corporate elites, etc.-- as well as other phenomena we have been witnessing in the United States.

However, one fascinating item is that the last item on their checklist is to eliminate American leftists when they finally come to their senses and understand what is happening. Check it out: