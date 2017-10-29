UNC Law School Faculty Admit They Cannot Teach Students Because of Confederate Monument

There is still a storm brewing at UNC-Chapel Hill over the "Silent Sam" Confederate monument located in a prominent part of the university campus near Franklin Street.

Interestingly, the university's law school faculty issued a statement indicating the statue makes it much more difficult for them to teach students.

Here is the quote:

“We... believe that the message it sends undercuts the university’s mission ‘to teach a diverse community of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students to become the next generation of leaders’.”

This, of course, is utter blarney. To suggest that a statue makes the university's faculty unable to teach is a massive, volitional lie.

Yes, it is true that some of the university's faculty are quite incapable of teaching, but that is due to factors entirely unrelated to the monument.

All kinds of politicized, leftist nonsense continues to be instigated by faculty at UNC campuses. Chapel Hill and Charlotte are the most notorious recently. And this is occurring in spite of the fact that the Republican-controlled UNC Board of Governors had selected an establishment Republican to lead the UNC system.

But prospective students and parents alike ought to be forewarned that the faculty within the UNC system feel they are unable to provide a good education.