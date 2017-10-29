« Trump's Proposals Do Not "Undermine" Obamacare, and Here's Why | Main

10/29/2017

UNC Law School Faculty Admit They Cannot Teach Students Because of Confederate Monument

There is still a storm brewing at UNC-Chapel Hill over the "Silent Sam" Confederate monument located in a prominent part of the university campus near Franklin Street.

Interestingly, the university's law school faculty issued a statement indicating the statue makes it much more difficult for them to teach students.

Here is the quote:

“We... believe that the message it sends undercuts the university’s mission ‘to teach a diverse community of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students to become the next generation of leaders’.”

This, of course, is utter blarney. To suggest that a statue makes the university's faculty unable to teach is a massive, volitional lie.

Yes, it is true that some of the university's faculty are quite incapable of teaching, but that is due to factors entirely unrelated to the monument.

All kinds of politicized, leftist nonsense continues to be instigated by faculty at UNC campuses. Chapel Hill and Charlotte are the most notorious recently. And this is occurring in spite of the fact that the Republican-controlled UNC Board of Governors had selected an establishment Republican to lead the UNC system.

But prospective students and parents alike ought to be forewarned that the faculty within the UNC system feel they are unable to provide a good education.

Posted at 03:11 PM |

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Sam was there when I first set foot on the campus.

Here is Julian Carr's speech at the dedication of the memorial.

“Thy Troy is fallen; thy dear land
Is marred beneath the spoiler’s heel;
I cannot trust my trembling hand
To write the things I feel."

“Unveiling of Confederate Monument at University. June 2, 1913”

http://hgreen.people.ua.edu/transcription-carr-
speech.html

Fred Gregory
Class of 1962

Posted by: Fred Gregory | 10/29/2017 at 05:25 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

About

Subscribe to this blog's feed

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad