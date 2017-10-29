Trump's Proposals Do Not "Undermine" Obamacare, and Here's Why

President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order encouraging federal agencies to allow Association Health Plans and reduce restrictions on Short Term Medical Plans. If the agencies follow his directive, it will lead many people to leave the Obamacare exchanges, thus increasing premiums on those who remain within the exchanges.

Critics have asserted that Trump's proposals "undermine" Obamacare.

Michael Cannon of the Cato Institute responds by pointing out what should be quite obvious-- that individuals leaving the Obamacare exchanges would be an indication of how unpopular they are:

When healthy consumers flee the Exchanges, premiums could rise even faster than they already are, and the Exchanges could indeed collapse as Maryland’s insurance commissioner predicts. If so, we must understand that as a manifestation of ObamaCare’s unpopularity. If community rating and other provisions of the law were as popular as ObamaCare supporters claim, consumers would be lining up to pay the resulting hidden taxes. But they won’t–and even Democrats know it. So when Democrats object to reforms that would let consumers avoid ObamaCare’s hidden taxes, they are actually implicitly conceding that even the ObamaCare provisions that they claim are popular are actually unpopular. What Democrats appear to mean when they complain this executive order “undermines the law” is that it could undermine their illusions about ObamaCare’s popularity and sustainability.