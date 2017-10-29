« Uncomfortable Truths About the Political Right | Main

10/29/2017

Trump's Proposals Do Not "Undermine" Obamacare, and Here's Why

President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order encouraging federal agencies to allow Association Health Plans and reduce restrictions on Short Term Medical Plans. If the agencies follow his directive, it will lead many people to leave the Obamacare exchanges, thus increasing premiums on those who remain within the exchanges.

Critics have asserted that Trump's proposals "undermine" Obamacare.

Michael Cannon of the Cato Institute responds by pointing out what should be quite obvious-- that individuals leaving the Obamacare exchanges would be an indication of how unpopular they are:

When healthy consumers flee the Exchanges, premiums could rise even faster than they already are, and the Exchanges could indeed collapse as Maryland’s insurance commissioner predicts. If so, we must understand that as a manifestation of ObamaCare’s unpopularity. If community rating and other provisions of the law were as popular as ObamaCare supporters claim, consumers would be lining up to pay the resulting hidden taxes. But they won’t–and even Democrats know it. So when Democrats object to reforms that would let consumers avoid ObamaCare’s hidden taxes, they are actually implicitly conceding that even the ObamaCare provisions that they claim are popular are actually unpopular. What Democrats appear to mean when they complain this executive order “undermines the law” is that it could undermine their illusions about ObamaCare’s popularity and sustainability.

Posted at 12:52 PM |

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Recent Comments

About

Subscribe to this blog's feed

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad