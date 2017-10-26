Greensboro Election: Poverty, Jobs and Endorsements

Today, we learned that five former Greensboro mayors have endorsed Mike Barber and Tony Wilkins for city council. The Melderec crowd must be very concerned about the city turning even further leftward in the upcoming election.

This was published on precisely the same day we learned that Greensboro's poverty numbers are even worse than previously understood. Of course, it was already pretty bad.

Greensboro has just lost one of its flagship industrial plants-- the former Cone Mills-- even after it had been subsidized by the city with free landfill methane, courtesy of the Vaughan's law firm.

It was only seven weeks ago that a report was released demonstrating that Greensboro is one of the worst cities in the entire country from the standpoint of growth in private sector jobs over the last ten years. Many other cities hurt badly by globalism and the Great Recession did better than we did.

Greensboro's distinguishing features are poverty; food deserts; high minority unemployment; and economic stagnation.

And yet, on primary night, the Rhino Times-endorsed mayor, Nancy Vaughan, asserted the following regarding her victory:

"I believe it shows that the large majority of voters believe we are headed in the right direction," she said.

Talk about brazen balderdash...

Historically, Greensboro's smug, self-satisfied liberals have cited the city's "high performing bureaucracy". They have said that the machine alliance of development interests and minority bloc voting "works" from a practical standpoint. They have claimed enormous "investments" in quality of life measures and recreational/entertainment facilities are critical to attract new jobs. The solution is always spending more taxpayer dollars. And the fact that our taxes are high relative to comparable urban areas in the southeastern United States is not deemed to be of concern.

And of course, these attributes are getting us absolutely nowhere. If the Triad lands the auto plant, it would be welcome relief to counterbalance the losses we have had within the city.

The reality is that conservatives have no one to support on election day. There are no strong conservatives on the ballot. While electing Barber and/or Wilkins might theoretically help slow the rate of leftward deterioration, the demographic slide is already baked into the cake. It is only a matter of time for the city to begin circling the drain more intently.

Yes, the city's economy could potentially be lifted by improving conditions on a statewide level and nationwide, to the extent that these trends might persist. But contrary to the assertions of Nancy Vaughan and other Greensboro democratic socialists, we are not headed in the right direction here in the Gate City.

The panicked reaction of five former Greensboro mayors is a bit of evidence that people who understand our current situation are pretty worried. The fact that most of them helped create the current economic situation in the city of Greensboro does not inspire confidence in their endorsements.