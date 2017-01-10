John Hammer Takes Another Shot at C4GC

John Hammer unleashed another attack on C4GC in this week's edition of the Rhino Times.

He was discussing the new socialist organization, Democracy Greensboro, which is attempting to push the Greensboro City Council even further to the left. He used C4GC to illustrate challenges the new organization will have.

Here is what Hammer stated:

C4GC made a lot of noise, but it wasn't that effective at getting its own people elected. I think they had the same problem that Democracy Greensboro is going to have. The C4GC candidates were, for the most part, too far right and too strident for the establishment Republicans to support.

Note Hammer's establishment bias. He does not argue that the local and regional GOP establishment should field and support candidates who are conservative enough for the right to support. Instead, the burden is on C4GC to produce candidates that the GOP establishment will find acceptable.

Hammer and the Rhino Times (formerly the Rhinoceros Times) have a long, distinguished history of supporting milquetoast moderates-- and at times, Democrats. The paper has also had a Melderec bias, which only makes sense because it is now owned by Roy Carroll, who employs Hammer. The operating presumption is crony socialism-- the longstanding tradition of Greensboro politics.

It was so bad that, during a rare brief period when Republicans controlled the city council, 6-3, from 2009-2011, the activities of two moderate Republicans favored by the Rhino-- Robbie Perkins and Zack Matheny-- and another favored moderate former Republican, Nancy Vaughan, all continuously sabotaged the possibility for real conservative accomplishment.

Elsewhere in this week's edition of the Rhino Times, Hammer rails against the leadership of Mitch McConnell. Unfortunately, he lacks the insight to recognize that McConnell's leadership is the direct consequence of nominating the type of Republicans typically favored by Hammer and Carroll. When you endorse mushy moderates, you get mushy moderate results.

Perhaps one day, John Hammer will come to an epiphany that many of his endorsements have been dead wrong. Maybe he will suddenly see the light. But until then, he will continue to distance himself from the most conservative candidates and organizations while complaining about moderate policy outcomes. The big question is whether this represents self-deception, or whether he is presenting himself as being more conservative than he really is.