Fourth Circuit Takes Over State of North Carolina, and Republicans Do Nothing

Daniel Horowitz, Conservative Review:

The government of North Carolina has been sacked. It has been erased as a state and is now under the control of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Folks, this is how the federal judiciary has transmogrified itself from a judicial body into a super-legislature/executive hybrid. Federal courts can’t veto and most certainly can’t affirmatively direct public policy, especially not related to something as broad, abstract, and political as election maps. To begin with, the notion that a court can grant standing to a plaintiff to sue an election map violates the judicial requirement of legitimate cases and controversies. But this judge has gone a step further by downright legislating the creation of a de facto independent commission without the consent of the legislature. This is the same judge who ordered that North Carolina redo its legislative elections in middle of an odd year (it was later halted by the Supreme Court). We live in a banana republic...

The federal representatives of North Carolina have an obligation to protect their state from the clutches of the Fourth Circuit the same way some in Arizona are attempting to do with the Ninth...

In 1789, North Carolina leaders met... at Fayetteville and agreed to join the union after they were promised throughout the process by James Iredell that the president would have “no power of legislation” and that their federal representatives would stand up for the state. How tragic that now the weakest branch, the judiciary, has been granted legislative power over the state.