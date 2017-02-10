Baldwin on Roy Moore and Donald Trump

Chuck Baldwin:

This election serves to show the American people how important it is to elect true constitutionalists in PRIMARY ELECTIONS. Primary elections are where the establishment elite focus their time, money, and energies. And primary elections are where good candidates are most always defeated. By the time a November general election rolls around, we are usually left with two establishment candidates, and, therefore, it doesn’t matter to a hill of beans which of these lesser-of-two-evils candidates wins: the establishment already won in the primary election.

This senatorial contest in Alabama was a primary election. And, again, the Washington establishment spent over $30 million (Roy Moore’s campaign spent just over $2 million) and sent the President and Vice President of the United States to Alabama trying to defeat the constitutionalist Judge Roy Moore. Had Luther Strange won this primary election, it would not have mattered one whit who would have won the general election this December (the month this special general election will be held in Alabama). But now the people of Alabama have the opportunity to elect a REAL outsider, a REAL anti-establishment fighter, a REAL constitutionalist: Judge Roy Moore...

Consider: this is the very first time that a congressional candidate who was publicly endorsed by the President of the United States was defeated. The very first time.

I realize it is difficult for many of Trump’s supporters to accept the reality that Trump is NOT an outsider, that he is NOT anti-establishment, and that he is NOT a constitutionalist. But his support for Luther Strange (along with a myriad of other examples that I have noted) PROVES that Donald Trump is nothing but a controlled toady of the Washington establishment--all of his rhetoric notwithstanding. And I suspect that many of the voters in Alabama this past Tuesday already began to figure that out...

(A)ny honest objective person with half a brain now KNOWS that Trump cannot be trusted, that Trump is compromised, that Trump listens to the wrong people (people that he CHOOSES to listen to), and that Trump had no intention of draining the swamp in D.C...

I predict Mitch McConnell’s days as Senate Majority Leader are numbered too--especially if Moore wins this Senate seat. And it can’t happen soon enough.

But as I said, Roy Moore not only beat Mitch McConnell and the Washington establishment, he also beat President Donald Trump. Moore’s victory is a clear signal that Trump’s base is beginning to see through his phony anti-establishment rhetoric. Trump’s endorsement of Luther Strange fell on deaf ears. Alabamians KNOW Roy Moore is a fighter; they KNOW Roy Moore cannot be bullied or bribed; they KNOW Roy Moore will stand up to the Washington establishment; they KNOW Roy Moore does more than TALK. And they chose Roy Moore’s proven record of ACTION over Donald Trump’s all-talk-and-no-action faux anti-establishment masquerade.

Judge Moore’s victory Tuesday night is also going to inspire hundreds--maybe thousands--of genuine staunch anti-establishment outsiders to seek elected office in 2018 at virtually every level of government: municipal, county, State, and federal.

Donald Trump is kaput. And that’s okay. I was willing to give Trump the benefit of the doubt when he was campaigning. After all, Trump was untested. We had nothing to go on except his rhetoric. But since being elected, Trump has shown me that he never meant what he said about draining the swamp. Trump is a master salesman and has always known how to “close the deal” by being whatever he needed to be to come out on top. The problem is, Trump is way in over his head now. He never knew what he was talking about; and he never intended to bring down the Washington establishment. After all, he’s been buddies with most of them for his entire life. And much of his base is already beginning to wake up to him.

Judge Moore did more than win a primary election: he is going to inspire a national movement. And unlike Donald Trump, Roy Moore means what he says. He truly believes God is the source of our liberties; he truly believes the Washington establishment is totally corrupt and needs to be rooted out; and he truly believes in honoring his oath to preserve, protect, and defend the U.S. Constitution. I know Roy Moore personally; and I can attest to the fact that he absolutely believes those things.

Roy Moore is the REAL DEAL. He is a genuine Christian and a committed constitutionalist.

You can bet that the establishment is not finished trying to destroy Roy Moore--not by any stretch of the imagination.