Mo Brooks Accuses Tillis-Led NRSC of Attacking Conservative Republicans

The US Senate primary in the state of Alabama is a humdinger. Freedom Caucus Congressman Mo Brooks was eliminated in the first round under a barrage of negative advertising from Mitch McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund superpac and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). Thom Tillis is the vice chairman of NRSC.

Mo Brooks is a strong, limited government constitutional conservative. He seems to be a good guy. The GOP establishment apparently regards that to be a huge problem; and he had to be eliminated in the primary.

Brooks said the following:

I think it’s very disturbing particularly for the people who contributed money to the National Republican Senatorial Committee or the Senate Leadership Fund thinking it was going to be used to elect Republicans over Democrats. And I saw where Judge Roy Moore is about to go through the same type of negative attack ads. I call it scorched earth or carpet bombing type of approach where the veracity — the truthfulness of the ad is not important where you have so much money that it’s impossible for the victim of those ads to be able to respond.

Judge Moore, who prevailed in the initial primary, is currently leading Luther Strange handily in the polls for the run-off election to be held in a couple of weeks. Moore has been endorsed by the Senate Conservatives Fund. He is a courageous Christian conservative; and we need him in the Senate.

It is very sad that Thom Tillis is using monies donated to the NRSC by grass roots Republicans to attack conservatives.

Jeffrey Kuhner has recently referred to Tillis as a "RINO globalist, who champions open borders and amnesty". I think this is quite unfair to Tillis because I do not think he is well schooled in policy, or fundamentally grounded in any type of principle. My opinion is that he is merely doing what he is being paid to do.

Thanks goodness for the apparent wisdom of the people of the state of Alabama. Would that North Carolina residents were more like them.