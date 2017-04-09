Berger on Redistricting: Democrats Have Fewer Seats Because They Have Lost the Public

On the matters of redistricting and gerrymandering, the democratic socialists and their accomplices in the media have committed some of the most brazen acts of political hypocrisy I have witnessed during my entire adult life. The huge stink they have made over Republican redistricting and gerrymandering are absolutely breathtaking because they were the expert practitioners during the many years they held power.

Now, Senator Phil Berger has responded to the various critics. He states, among other things, that the most recently drawn district lines do not represent a gerrymander; that the state constitution requires that lines be drawn in a manner that keeps the counties whole to the greatest extent possible; and that the Democrats' losses in the state legislature have been largely self-inflicted.

He adds that the Democrats had previously divided 51 of the state's 100 counties when they committed their egregious gerrymanders in the past. The Republican redistricting had typically divided between 10-20.

Berger thinks he knows why the Democrats are not winning legislative seats to a greater extent than they have during recent years. He feels that the state's rural and small town populations have largely rejected the sharp turn to the left that the Democrats have taken:

A North Carolina Democrat – as a distinct political personage and candidate type from a national Democrat – disappeared...

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report said maybe about 17 percent of the Democratic Party’s woes nationally are a result of gerrymandering.

Something clearly happened, while Democrats were blaming gerrymandering for keeping them on the back row.

When I first ran for the state Senate, many of the Democrats running shared the cultural values of North Carolina’s moderate to conservative voters. They were pro-education but also pro-business, pro-gun and pro-life candidates.

But today North Carolina Democrats, just like the national Democrats, align with the powerful special interests like big national labor unions, far-left environmentalists and the abortion lobby.

It used to be that a North Carolina Democrat wouldn’t be caught dead with a national Democratic presidential candidate like Michael Dukakis, Walter Mondale or John Kerry. Nowadays, they rush out to get endorsements from Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

It used to be North Carolina Democrats campaigned all over rural North Carolina. In 2016, they were nowhere to be seen outside of the big cities.

It’s easy to understand why “gerrymandering” has been the boogeyman since Democrats were swept out of power in 2010. It’s easier to blame the maps, blame a process – blame anything, really – than it is to take responsibility for losing touch with the politics of voters in 75 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

But here’s the hard truth: Democrats could be competitive in legislative elections all over the state, if they tried to compete in all 100 counties instead of only 30 – in fact, there are more registered Democratic voters than Republican voters in 27 of the proposed districts. But if you’re going to be competitive in legislative elections across the state, you’re going to have to bring back the North Carolina Democrat as a distinct political type, separate from the national Democrat.

There is no such thing as a conservative Democrat elected official any more. That is an extinct species. Those few who claim to be conservative are misrepresenting themselves.

But I would argue that has been the case probably since the 1980's. And in fact, the trend had begun even before then.