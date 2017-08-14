Will McAuliffe and Signer Be Cited for Civil Rights Violations?

It was almost surreal when it was announced that the Trump Administration was going to pursue civil rights violations in connection with the Charlottesville situation. Everyone had a good idea what that meant.

But in fact, there is a growing case for civil rights violations to be cited in the case of Clintonista Governor Terry McAuliffe and progressive Mayor Michael Signer, both of whom are hyperpartisan ideologues.

Against all odds, a couple of non-conservative sources have documented the fact that police did not attempt to maintain order and separate the two major groups on Saturday. There have been conflicting reports as to whether there was a stand-down order; but we all know that police efforts were half-hearted and insufficient. That is a reflection of poor leadership-- not the police themselves. The civilian leadership bears partial responsibility for that young women getting killed. They knew in advance the situation they would be facing.

But the civil rights of the group(s) that applied for the permit to demonstrate were flagrantly violated. Their rights to speak, assemble and protest were undermined by the civilian leadership in Charlottesville and the state of Virginia. The public statements by McAuliffe and Signer corroborate that point. McAuliffe was explicitly uninterested in criticizing Black Lives Matter or Antifa; but made a point to express that he did not want the other groups in Virginia... even though they had a constitutional right to be there.

A few other points:

There was a rush to describe the incident perpetrated by young Mr. Fields as "terrorist". But no one knows at this point whether his act was premeditated. It is quite possible it was an angry reaction to the assaults by BLM or Antifa; or to the fact that the demonstration was being shut down. It is quite possible-- indeed, probable-- that he was enraged by all that was occurring. Was he a "hot-head", or mentally ill? There is an astonishing lack of curiosity regarding what might have motivated this young man. The media has performed miserably. That was exemplified by the News and Record's coverage locally. The media has reached a point that they should be regarded as being beneath contempt. Of course, they gave doting attention to the "vigil" in Greensboro last night attended by a large group of preening moralists, the vast majority of whom favor taking the lives of tens of millions of human lives through the grisly practice of abortion; and who also favor same-sex marriage. There was NO morality downtown last night, despite strained representations to the contrary. The reaction by Republicans in Washington was cowardly, even after they had been the target of a left-wing terrorist. They strained mightily to condemn the groups involved in the demonstration. It was, after all, what the mainstream media commanded; and the Republicans quickly acquiesced. They were among the parties calling the young man a terrorist, and demanding that Trump single out the demonstrators without mentioning BLM or Antifa. Those are, after all, the rules set down by the media they feel they must follow. It is little wonder that the alt-right refers to them as "cucks". They are astonishingly accurate with this characterization. It almost appears that the Republicans in Washington panicked in response to the Charlottesville episode; but some were clearly using it to take their usual shots at Trump, who ultimately also relented. There are principled reasons to preserve historical monuments, and to limit immigration-- both legal and illegal. Nobody should feel compelled to remain silent on these issues. Everyone should be free to speak. The left does not want free speech; but this key part of the First Amendment nevertheless continues to be very important. A range of groups was planning to participate in the Charlottesville demonstration-- some of which are much worse than others. They ought not be lumped together. Some have made legitimate contributions to public discourse, regardless of whether we like it or not. There is no reason to defend the worldview of Klan and neo-nazi group members. We should remember, however, that fascism is a form of socialism. In fact, Obamacare is fascism. The large group assembled in downtown Greensboro last night was socialist. The common bond all these groups enjoy is totalitarianism. They are birds of a feather. But there are branches of the alternative right that do not include the Klan and neo-nazi's. This group tends to be comprised of young white men who have been discriminated against because of affirmative action; and who have been told repeatedly over many years in government schools that the racial group of which they are part, and the heritage they share, are unworthy and detestable. It is little wonder they think as they do. This group also tends to feel economically marginalized because of immigration. I think it is justifiable that they feel that way. "White Nationalism" is a media term intended to diminish a viewpoint that is in direct contradistinction to media values. White Supremacy is advocated by very few groups. However, many on the right are concerned-- quite justifiably-- over matters related to national identity and our remaining in the western tradition.

Conservatives need to stand up for free speech; and oppose the intimidation and manipulation imposed by the media/left complex. The Charlottesville mess was utterly unnecessary; and it was largely the fault of progressive/socialist leadership in Charlottesville and the state of Virginia. It was extremely preventable.