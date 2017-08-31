Republican High Point Mayor Threatens Republican-Controlled County Commissioners' Board

The drama regarding the proposed High Point ballpark continues. It is now considered an article of faith among High Point Republican leaders that taxpayer dollars must be used to build stadiums for professional sports. And if that is not allowed to happen, well, there will be consequences.

Doug Clark:

High Point’s mayor, Bill Bencini, became so frustrated last week that he delivered a broadside during a meeting of the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance.

In carefully crafted remarks, he questioned whether High Point should even continue in that alliance, or whether it should align itself only with the city of Greensboro and Greensboro chamber “if our partners in Guilford County government choose not to participate with the city of High Point in this catalyst project.”

The tension over the project has become so heated in recent days that it's almost not an exaggeration to say that a "no" vote by the Guilford Board of Commissioners could lead High Point to contemplate an attempt to break away from Guilford County and form a county of its own. Just over a century ago, a group of High Point leaders tried to do just that and this week, some High Point officials are saying that if the county can't offer its support on a "no-brainer", "risk-free", "extremely well thought out" proposition like the stadium proposal, then it's not clear what purpose the city-county relationship serves.

What's that all about?

This is pretty ugly stuff. Recall that years ago, when Bencini was a county commissioner and a critical vote regarding the performing arts center came before the county board, Bencini voted in favor, sticking Greensboro residents with enormous expenses in the process.

Melderec-style Republicans serving on the High Point City Council assiduously moved this proposal along over a period of many months. And only recently, they sprang upon the county commissioners, in precipitous fashion, certain demands to vote in a manner that will send county taxpayer dollars to pay off the facility's debt. And they needed that vote to occur almost immediately. It is interesting that a black Democratic commissioner is attempting to force a vote on the matter to assist the High Point Melderec Republicans.

I think our Republican county commissioners ought to tell Bencini and his crowd to take a walk. They ought not feel bullied to support bad policy that takes advantage of the taxpayers.

Oh, yes, I know that media figures like Doug Clark prefer the Bencini-like, non-conservative style of Republicanism; and might put pressure a bit on the commissioners to help the project. That does not mean they cannot hold their ground. Nobody reads the newspapers any more.