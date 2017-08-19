East Greensboro Figures Blowing Smoke: All of a Sudden, They Want Police Protection!

The news yesterday was quite interesting. There was suddenly going to be a press conference downtown comprised of community leaders and pastors from east Greensboro who are allegedly concerned about escalating homicide rates.

What are the numbers? The homicide rate has gone up approximately 100% since last year. That is a dramatic increase.

Eager to learn what was said at the press conference, I ran out and purchased a copy of the News and Record today because I no longer subscribe. Two articles cover the topic.

Mayor Vaughan, of course, tried to make it appear they are doing everything they can to prevent homicides. But the truth, of course, is that she has done much to place a stranglehold on local police. The increased murder rate is her legacy. This is, to a significant extent, her responsibility.

She arrived at her dirty understanding with her sponsors; and now we have seen the results.

In reality, when you create an atmosphere of blaming police and restraining their ability to fight crime, the net effect is that they will stop working or slow down their activities. Otherwise, they are placing themselves in a precarious position.

But also quoted in the articles were pastors and elected officials from east Greensboro. Nearly all of them are hypocrites. Many of them are the same people who for years have complained vociferously about the police and the inappropriate treatment they perceive criminals receive.

In addition, they have been quite aggrieved because a Caucasian police chief was selected several years ago; and they apparently will not be satisfied until we have a black police chief, regardless of whatever the outcome may be in terms of crime rates.

Now that the city has followed their prescription, and told the police chief to back off from the standpoint of crime fighting, the homicide rate spiked dramatically; and they are trying to make it appear that they are concerned.

What the city needs is an aggressive approach to fighting crime that includes proactive policing and the "broken windows" approach. But that is not what they want. Instead, they want feel-good measures that create the appearance of doing something.

Their philosophy is that every criminal who is unhappy over their interactions with the police deserves settlement monies from the city. That, after all, has been the pattern. But in reality, in order to see crime rates come down, we will need to see MORE unwanted interactions with police. And if the criminals are entirely happy with their experience dealing with police officers, then the law is likely not being enforced.

Can these community leaders and pastors be this obtuse? Can they be so lacking in insight that they do not see what is happening?

There can only be two explanations.

The first is that they are so limited in intelligence and judgment that they cannot see that undermining the police causes higher crime rates.

The second potential explanation is that they are playing a dangerous game, and forcing the police officer to thread a very fine needle. According to their formulation, the police officer must keep everyone happy when he enforces the law with his hands tied behind his back, successfully prevent crime, and keep everyone happy in the process; and he must simultaneously place himself at great risk from the standpoint of his own safety and his own career. The pastors and community leaders might be constructing this impossible context in order to maintain a perpetual state of aggrievement within their communities; and to create an impossible situation for the police officer and his white police chief.

You can take your pick as to which of the two explanations described above is more likely. I tend toward the second. I don't think these people are stupid. And I think they are beyond wrong-headed. Instead, they are deliberately creating the circumstances that lead to more murders in their communities.

Among all those quoted in the two articles, mayoral candidate John Brown came the closest to accurately describing what is wrong with the present situation, and what must be done. All the rest were dissembling or blowing smoke.