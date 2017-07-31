Republican Obamacare Heroics

Ken Cuccinelli, Senate Conservatives Fund:

Senate Republicans failed to keep their promise to repeal Obamacare this week and have decided to drop the issue altogether.



It's a total disgrace and Mitch McConnell bears the blame.



While the seven Republicans who opposed clean repeal should be held accountable, it was McConnell who created the environment that encouraged their betrayal.



His use of the party's massive political machine to defend these senators in primary elections – something the party used to stay out of – has made them much less accountable to the Republican voters who elected them and much more willing to break their promises.



Both Lisa Murkowski and John McCain were protected from competitive primary challenges and they both know they will be protected again as long as Mitch McConnell is the leader.



Also, McConnell's early decision to abandon repeal in favor of keeping some of the worst parts of Obamacare encouraged others to do the same. He will pretend that he tried to repeal the law, but the truth is that he gave up on that many months ago.



And finally, McConnell's prediction that a bipartisan bailout for the insurance companies would occur if repeal were to fail also gave moderates a reason to hold out for something else. That was one of the biggest strategic errors we have seen in some time.



The truth is, McConnell began this health care debate with no endgame strategy for repeal. He was simply going through the motions to make it look like he tried. And now that his "Failure Theater" is complete, he wants to give up and move on.



It's time for Senate Republicans to replace Mitch McConnell with a new leader who will fight for conservative principles.



McConnell lacks the policy convictions needed to inspire his colleagues to fight for something greater than themselves. That's why he couldn't get Republicans to do something they had promised to do for the past seven years.



He couldn't get them to even vote for the skinniest of repeals!!

The Republican model for governance is based upon the careerism of Republican elected officials. Using the party fundraising apparatus to protect their incumbency is all that matters. Follow the money. At the end of the rainbow is a lucrative lobbying job.

Steve Deace, Conservative Review:

Though it’s offered the country basically nothing in terms of a substantive alternative to progressivism this decade, Republicans have surged to their largest number of elected officials nationwide since before the Great Depression. Primarily because they promised to save the American people from an Obamacare that was designed to fail from the beginning (in order to pave the way for single-payer).

Yet, for the last five months, Republicans have failed repeatedly to deliver on that promise, which was cemented by last week’s embarrassing failure theater held by the GOP-controlled Senate. That was culminated by the doomed vote on the so-called “skinny repeal” (i.e. “scam”), which ironically was held in the dead of night with few watching. Not too different from how Democrats originally shoved Obamacare down our throats in the wee hours, too.

Except when Democrats defy our Constitution and the public trust, it’s to advance something they really believe in. When Republicans do so, it’s usually to preserve or advance something Democrats … really believe in.

But we shouldn’t be surprised, unless we’d like to continue lying to ourselves...

Former GOP House Majority Leader Eric Cantor recently admitted Republican leaders knew they were lying to us this entire time. Yet they did it anyway, because “if you’ve got that (voter) anger working for you, you’re gonna let it be.”

Allow me translate: “Lying to conservatives gets us what we want, and since they never hold us accountable ‘because the Democrats,’ we can do whatever we darned well please and get away with it. We can use these fools like Bubba used the White House intern pool, and they’ll come back for more as long as we promise to ‘save America’ or some other hokey slogan.

“Because for every Cantor that loses a primary, 99 percent of our liars won’t. In fact, they’ll get elevated to leadership, or just quit and take an even more lucrative job on K Street.”

And he’s right.

Thus, the real difference between the two parties will continue to be that the Democrats inspire their base to get what they want, while Republicans conspire against their base to get what they want. And since the Democrats are supposedly so bad, we’ll continue to be mad as hell but keep on taking it.

To the point that we’ll even end up implementing the policies we claimed to oppose.

Now that we know they’re liars, it’s time to find out if we’ll continue lying to ourselves.

The Republican Party has become a complete, utter fraud. It is now functionally a center-left party that does not even remotely merit our deference or respect. They are a bunch of statists.

Republican elected officials cannot be trusted. That is the bottom line.

I am very sympathetic with Ken Cuccinelli's point of view that McConnell needs to be replaced. But chances are that, even if that were to happen, we would merely get more of the same from within the Republican Party. Look at what happened when Boehner was replaced.