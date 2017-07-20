Chuck Baldwin on Rand Paul, the Republicans and the State of the Union

Chuck Baldwin:

(W)hen the Obamacare (repeal) fight came up, Rand was up to the challenge.

Maybe it’s because Rand is a physician (like his father) and is more keenly aware of the untold damage socialized medicine is wreaking upon America’s healthcare industry. Maybe it’s because he got tired of the Republican Party selling out the American people with their duplicitous doubletalk. Whatever it was that put the fire in Rand Paul’s belly, it was LONG overdue, MUCH needed, and VERY appreciated.

THANK YOU, RAND PAUL.

As for the Republican Party, it is no better than the Democrat Party. Neither party cares a whit about liberty, the Constitution, or the American people. The vast majority of D.C. politicians in both parties are self-centered, power-hungry, money-grubbing, warmongering egomaniacs. Try to name a congressman or senator since Helen Chenoweth and Ron Paul who didn’t come out of Washington with a fortune--and the smell of skunk all over them.

I don’t know what it’s going to take for the American people to wake up, but if we don’t have a revival of State autonomy, and I mean SOON, liberty is doomed in this country. And when liberty fails in America, it fails all over the world.

Unfortunately, almost everyone is fixated on Washington, D.C. So-called conservatives are as bad as liberals: both groups look to the federal government to fix all of their problems. For all intents and purposes, the “Free and Independent States” of our Declaration of Independence have become little more than subjugated satellite serfdoms of that putrid pile of poop on the banks of the Potomac.

Perhaps when people wake up to the fact that the Republican Party isn’t going to save them, that Donald Trump isn’t going to save them, that Trump never intended to save them, that Trump deliberately created an administration that was designed to fail, and that Washington, D.C., is irreparable, MAYBE some of them will begin to do what they should have been doing for the last sixty years: start electing governors, legislators, attorney generals, secretaries of state, and sheriffs that understand the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights--and have the guts to stand up for the liberties and sovereignty of the people of their states against the lunatic leviathan inside the Beltway that is swallowing their liberties whole.

At some point, states are either going to surrender to servitude and slavery or once again declare their independence from an arrogant abridger of freedom that makes old King George look like Patrick Henry by comparison. Right now, however, we can’t seem to elect constitutionalists to even local offices. At the smallest State and local levels, too many politicians are greedy, corrupt, backroom deal-making charlatans. If we cannot clean up the elected offices of our own backyard, how in the name of common sense are we going to clean up Washington, D.C.?