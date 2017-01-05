NC Opioid Legislation Misses the Mark

My friend, Fred Gregory, submitted the following counterpoint article to the News and Record; and it was published last week. Fred previously worked for many years for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration:

I am writing in response to the April 15th N&R editorial "Our Opinion: The opioid disaster" which urges passage of the "Strengthen Opioid Misuse Prevention Act" now pending before the NC State Senate.

Measures contained in the bill are misdirected . They are unnecessary and unduly burdensome to physicians already weighted down by onerous rules . This is just another intrusion by government into the practice of medicine.

As your editorial points out the opioid crisis is real but this legislation misses the mark.

The real villains here are not physicians and pharmacies but the manufacturers of these opioids and their distributors who were incentivized by handsome rebates ("chargebacks'').

Due to the greed of industry coupled with not so vigilant oversight by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of the suppliers, we have seen this problem explode over the last 10 years.

A decade ago DEA began a crackdown on distributors in response to a rising opioid epidemic but soon former Department of Justice (DOJ) and DEA officials hired by the drug companies began pressing for a softer approach. The pharmaceutical giants poached more than 30 individuals from DEA's Diversion Control Division. It worked and enforcement actions fell dramatically.

According to the Washington Post (4-2-17), in 2011, DEA targeted "Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, one of the nation's largest manufacturers of the highly addictive generic painkiller oxycodone for alleged violations of laws designed to prevent diversion of legal narcotics to the black market, and would become the largest prescription-drug case the agency has pursued. Ultimately, DEA and federal prosecutors would contend that the company ignored its responsibility to report suspicious orders as 500 million of its tablets ended up in Florida between 2008 and 2012—66% of all oxycodone sold in the state. But 6 years later, after four investigations that spanned five states, the government has taken no legal action against Mallinckrodt. Instead, the company has reportedly reached a tentative settlement with federal prosecutors. Under the proposal, which remains confidential, Mallinckrodt would agree to pay a $35 million fine and admit no wrongdoing. The case highlights the difficulty of government efforts to hold a drug manufacturer responsible for the damage done by its product."

(Read the whole article here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/investigations/dea-mallinckrodt/?utm_term=.d401d1994c98&wpisrc=al_alert-national&wpmk=1 )

I am hopeful that, after careful deliberation , the NC Senate will reject HB 243 as a well intentioned but unwise measure.

In the meantime the US Congress should hold oversight hearings on the full range of this public health problem.