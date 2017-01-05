Greensboro Ranks Behind FAYETTEVILLE As a Place to Do Business

The verdict is in.

Fayetteville, NC ranks #36 in the country as a place to start a new business.

Greensboro, however, ranked #56-- far behind Fayetteville.

Other North Carolina cities that showed up in the ranks were Charlotte (#3), Durham (#6), and Raleigh (#12).

Winston-Salem also ranked far ahead of Greensboro at #17.

Greensboro a few decades ago ranked as the most desirable city in the country. Its rankings continue to deteriorate, to the extent that Fayetteville now outpaces the Gate City. But we are all expected to pretend that nothing is wrong.