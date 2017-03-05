City of GSO: Seeking Wish Lists and Shoveling Whatever

It was a banner week for the city of Greensboro.

A couple of days ago, it was reported that the city is appointing a "cultural arts master plan task force" comprised of 23 member volunteers. This is a professional-sounding name given to a group the main task of which is to develop a wish list for city funding of various arts organizations. Some of them are going to be harmed, of course, by the new performing arts center; and perhaps pangs of guilt motivate our city leaders to sprinkle them with taxpayers' monies.

It is completely inappropriate for government to fund the arts because it compromises the independence of the artist. In Greensboro, should we be cheering for city-controlled arts? Power group controlled arts?

Meanwhile, the city broke ground last week on the performing arts center. Brian Clarey at Triad CityBeat, with whom I almost always disagree, summed it up aptly when he described the dignitaries present:

(N)o final budget has been approved by council, no work permits have been secured, no construction contract is in place and no date has been set to begin construction of Phase I.

It made for a nice photo op. But sand wasn’t the only thing they were shoveling.

Stanley Tanger of outlet center fame was present for the groundbreaking, and described the center as a "state-of-the-art and multi-use facility that this city desperately needs."

More shoveling.

There is no objective basis for Mr. Tanger's contention that the city "desperately needs" the performing arts center. But it is very altruistic of him to advocate on its behalf, thereby pushing many costs ultimately on the taxpayer.

If he feels so strongly that the city desperately needs the facility, he ought to pay for the whole thing himself-- both capital expense and annual operating expense. One suspects he has the wherewithal to pay for the whole thing and avert the need for taxpayer subsidies; but he is only supporting a portion.

Maybe, if he is feeling generous, he can pay for the city's cultural arts master plan wish list also.