01/06/2017

What Trumpism Represents

Chilton Williamson, Chronicles:

The American globalist elite has done, and will continue to do, its damnedest to present Donald Trump to the Americans, and to the world, as a political anomaly, a peculiarly American freak like Huey Long or Father Coughlin, albeit a spectacularly successful one.  In truth, Trump is something far bigger than himself, and bigger even than that portion of America he represents.  Trumpism is part of a popular groundswell across the West—the United States and Europe—against what Rusty Reno, in the March 2016 issue of First Things, identifies with what Pope Francis understands intuitively as “the emerging global governing class [that] has not won the loyalty of the masses, including the middle class in the West.”

Three weeks after the election of November 8, the New York Times printed an article detailing the effects Trump’s victory is already having on political and economic systems, and governments, everywhere.  There are many more similar effects to come.  Donald Trump is going around the world, and there may not be a great deal his enemies can do to stop him.

