Local Media Narrative: "Guilford" Homicides Increasing, But Had "No Single Cause"

The headline and lead sentence of a local newspaper story cause the reader to assume that there has been a major increase in homicides, for instance, out in the unincorporated regions of Guilford County.

But the fourth paragraph and some simple arithmetic reveal that the city of Greensboro accounts for more than 84 percent of the county's homicides. But Greensboro accounts for only 55 percent of the county's population. We are further told that most Greensboro homicides are unresolved.

Never fear, however. There was "no single cause" that accounted for most of them, according to the analysis offered.

A city of Greensboro police captain warns us that we should not blame the communities where these homicides occur. He says the killings happen because these folks don't have enough money and possessions. It will require educators and health care providers and non-profits to solve the problem, according to his report.

Of course. It is impermissible to speak about illegitimacy rates and family structure and cultural issues.

There is no mention of the fact that the increase in homicides occurred against the backdrop of a major anti-police environment established within the city of Greensboro by our local elected officials... and nationwide. Proactive policing measures are not taking place nearly to the same extent they had in the past because police command staff and line officers are afraid of losing their jobs; and are adopting more passive, reactive approaches. The level of aggressiveness fighting crime has plummeted.

This is, after all, precisely what these communities wanted. Now they have more dead bodies. But the public narrative must blame it on economic circumstances, and create the appearance that these homicides have multiple causes. The superficial appearance, for the person who reads only headlines, further must make it seem that the homicides occurred out in the county.

Welcome to the world of make-believe. Some might call it "fake news".