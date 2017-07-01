Alexander Hamilton's Duplicity

A Broadway play has generated much media/left celebration of the legacy of Alexander Hamilton. But a book review written by Clyde Wilson in Chronicles reveals Hamilton was quite unethical when the founding documents were originally drafted:

It is obvious that everything (the Antifederalists) predicted about the Constitution dooming Americans to an unbounded centralized power has come to pass, in spades. The Antifederalists were statesmen and patriots, motivated by the desire to protect recently won liberty.

The misnamed Federalist proponents of the Constitution were more interested in establishing a power that could control the sometimes recalcitrant common folks and create good business conditions—i.e., a government that could make them some money by what would later be called crony capitalism. They assured the people that their fears of “consolidation” under the new Constitution were unfounded. Alexander Hamilton, an on-the-make immigrant bastard with a Napoleon complex, did this from calculated deceit; James Madison did it from confusion.

Curiously, our scholars celebrate the political wisdom of the Federalist essays by Hamilton, Madison, and John Jay as if they were sacred texts and definitive explications of the Constitution. But the Federalist was never ratified by anybody. It has no real constitutional standing at all. Furthermore, everything Madison argued about the nature and tendencies of government has proved wrong, and Hamilton’s actions in power immediately repudiated all the comforting assurances he gave the voters while he was promoting acceptance.

In Federalist 33 Hamilton wrote that the Necessary and Proper clause was merely tautological and harmless. It could not confer powers on Congress that were not expressly delegated. In office, Hamilton cited Necessary and Proper as authorization for undelegated federal actions—for instance, incorporating a “national bank” (actually a private banking cartel), although the Framers of the Constitution had specifically refused to give the new government the power to make corporations. Madison was surprised when the national-bank business came up.

Antifederalist Richard Henry Lee declared that the General Welfare clause in the Preamble would be used to pass laws dealing “with every possible object of human legislation.” During the ratification process Hamilton called such fear “an absurdity.” In office, he declared that “general welfare . . . embraces a vast variety of particulars, which are susceptible neither of specification or definition.”

The Antifederalist “Brutus” warned that federal judges “would be independent of the people, of the legislature, and of every power under heaven. Men placed in this situation will generally soon feel themselves independent of heaven itself.” Nonsense, said Hamilton. The Supreme Court would be the weakest part of the government, unable to do anything against the other branches. In power, he and his friends did all they could to organize the federal judiciary into an authority superior to the people, Congress, and the states...

(T)he prophecies of the Antifederalists about abuses and usurpations of power have been revealed as true right up to the present day.